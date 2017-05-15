Pool players from around the globe are chalking up their cues and getting ready for the biggest tournament of the year: VNEA’s World Pool Championships to be held at Bally’s in Las Vegas. This 37th annual, running May 25 to June 3, will bring in thousands of competitors who will vie for top prizes, giveaways and the bragging rights of a champion.

The tourney has a many events, everything from 8- and 9-ball singles to team and scotch doubles on 300 Valley pool tables. An awards banquet will cap the events and help winners celebrate the winners, while live entertainment, networking events and more will keep all attendees entertained throughout the week. One lucky raffle winner will take home a custom Valley pool table for their home.

Free drinks and snacks will be offered at the “Suds and Chips” opening ceremony which will be held in the rear parking lot of Bally’s. There will also be thousands of dollars in cash prize giveaways, according to organizers. Food and parties aren’t the only events planned for the tournament, though, with big name pool stars on deck to teach classes and show off their skills.

Professional instructor Jerry Briesath once again brings his pool school on the road and teaches players everything from the basics to the diamond system. Meanwhile, Tom “Dr. Cue” Rossman will show off his artistic pool, making shots that seem impossible by the laws of physics, and teaching you how to do the same.

VNEA’s National tourney is open to players who’ve competed throughout the year at any skill level: Sports, Redemption, Regular, Resurrection, Intermediate and Masters. For more information on the event, click here.