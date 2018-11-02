Virtuix Into VR ARENA Collab with Funovation

Virtuix, developer behind the Omni VR treadmill, has joined with Funovation in a new 4-player VR attraction: the VR ARENA. The companies say the ARENA focuses on providing “an eSports experience for everyone,” and is powered by the Omniverse, Virtuix’s content platform that features 18 VR games. As an added incentive to help promote repeat play, Virtuix says it will give every ARENA player the chance to win ongoing weekly and monthly prizes and will give $50,000 to players annually.

“We’ve been organizing eSports tournaments since 2016, and we’ve learned that competitive gaming boosts revenues,” said Jan Goetgeluk, founder and CEO of Virtuix. “Ongoing prize contests result in repeat play by guests and build a community of frequent and loyal players. Our VR ARENA attraction is exciting to both elite gamers and casual players. It’s incredibly fun to run around inside your favorite game, and everyone has a chance to win.”

The attraction utilizes the Omni 2.0 motion platform, which allows “free-roam” VR in a small footprint by allowing players to walk infinitely in one space. ARENA will be highly optimized with FECs and arcades in mind, and requires one attendant to operate the 375-sq.-ft. attraction.

“VR ARENA combines the compact footprint of tethered VR attractions with the full immersion of free-roam VR, while being a lot more affordable,” said Ryan Borton, CEO of Funovation. IAAPA attendees will get a chance to preview it at the Expo, and Virtuix is offering a show special discount to interested buyers. Check out their booth (#2854) and look for a full feature in a future RePlay!