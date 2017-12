Tom Petit, a former sales and administrative executive with Atari, Nintendo and Sega USA, was found dead by his wife Nancy the afternoon of Nov. 21 at their home in Durango, Colorado. The Durango Herald reported that he died from a “self-inflicted gunshot wound.”

A University of Santa Clara graduate, Tom had spent around 28 years in coin-op before relocating to Durango to pursue a career in real estate. He was only 62 years of age.

More news as we get it.