Valley Vet Jim Griffiths Is Gone

Coinbiz long timers may remember Valley’s European sales director Jim Griffiths from way back in the day. We just learned from the company’s former prexy Chuck Milhem that Jim died May 26 after a long battle with heart issues.

He passed away peacefully with his wife Barbara by his side. The London-born pool table salesman was 85 years of age. Services will take place today (Friday, June 2) at the Calvary Baptist Church in Midland, Mich., where the Griffiths have lived for many years. May he rest in peace.