Urban Air Adventure Park Adds Laser Tag, VR to New Connecticut Location

Connecticut’s first Urban Air Adventure Park held its grand opening July 14, according to Creative Works, which installed the facility’s custom laser tag arena and Hologate virtual reality attractions. The Orange, Conn. location is the first of Urban Air’s more than 50 locations to install a custom laser tag arena designed specifically for the Urban Air brand.

The 3,000-square-foot arena has “a futuristic battle theme where players can tag enemy players or their home bases.” Laser tag equipment was provided by Delta Strike. “Urban Air is committed to delivering amazing experiences to their customers,” said Armando Lanuti, President of Creative Works. “We worked closely with their team to create an incredible laser tag attraction that will enhance their guest experience. We can’t wait to see how guests react to this immersive arena.”