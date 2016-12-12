Uptown Alley Goes International With Largest Bowling Venue in China

Uphoff Ventures, a family-owned business out of Chesterfield County, Va., has expanded its bowling alley concept Uptown Alley to Changzhou, China. The new Uptown Alley opens today (Friday, Dec. 9) and will be the first International venture from Uptown, as well as the largest bowling entertainment venue in China.

The new $10-million, 58,000-square-foot Uptown Alley features 37 Brunswick regulation-sized lanes, four bars, billiards, a sports theater with 50 TVs, a sound stage for live entertainment, 60 arcade and redemption games and two full-service restaurants.

“Uphoff Ventures is proud to mark the international expansion of Uptown Alley and opening of the first of many bowling and entertainment venues across China,” said Steve Uphoff, founder and CEO of the company. “I took nearly three years to identify the appropriate partner to bring the knowledge, experience and resources to this venture and we are very pleased in our partnership with Jiangsu Jiangnan Global Harbor Mall Co., Ltd.”

The venture in China is the fourth Uptown Alley from Uphoff, joining bowling centers in Manassas and Richmond, Va., and Surprise, Ariz. A location is also currently under construction in Virginia Beach, slated for completion in mid-2017, and another is under development in White Plains, N.Y.

The company projects that there will be five additional locations in China in the next three years, and 15 in seven years. For more information on the company, click here.