Uptown Alley Adds Helios to Winnipeg Facility

Uptown Alley, a family entertainment center in Winnipeg, Manitoba, recently installed a 24-player Helios Laser Tag system and 3,000-square-foot, cyber-attack-themed arena at its facility.

“When we decided to build our first FEC, we wanted to make sure we had a variety of attractions that appealed to a wide range of customers,” said Todd Britton, owner of Uptown Alley, in a press release. “Much like bowling, laser tag is something pretty much anyone can enjoy.”

Uptown Alley was formerly Academy Lanes, which closed in late April for the renovation and rebranding. They’re planning on reopening in the coming weeks.