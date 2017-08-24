UGG Pa. Hosts Meetings on VGTs

Universal Gaming Group PA (UGG PA) recently held two well-attended video gaming meetings in Philadelphia and Pittsburgh in anticipation for what the company feels will be a positive outcome and legal VGTs.

Chris Vecchione and Lou Larson were the main speakers at both meetings, providing comprehensive presentations on the proposed Pennsylvania laws and internal procedures UGG PA will implement in order to stay compliant. In addition to Vecchione and Larson, the company’s counsel Josh Horn and Patrick Woytek attended to answer questions covering the proposed law.

UGG PA’s affiliate company, Universal Gaming Group, is a licensed video gaming company operating VGTs in Illinois. Two years ago, Universal’s ownership began looking to start the process of partnering with Pennsylvania operators and liquor-licensed establishments in anticipation of a new video gaming law.

The large audiences of bar and restaurant owners, fraternal clubs, and operator partners at both meetings took away valuable information on the video gaming application process, required building security and surveillance, wiring and gaming installation, vault management, and collection procedures.

Monica Breslow and Rob Breslow, UGG and UGG PA’s owners, were also on hand at both meetings answering questions concerning anticipated revenue and the advantage for coin-machine operators to partner with a professional video gaming company such as UGG PA.

Ms. Breslow, UGG PA’s CEO, said: “UGG PA has assembled a strong Pennsylvania team in Larson and Vecchione, coupled with an extensive gaming background, allowing us to offer video gaming operation expertise to our gaming customers. We strive to guide our customers through the video gaming process from start to finish to ensure their success.”