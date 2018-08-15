Two Bit Circus Builds Indoor LA Theme Park

Brent Bushnell doesn’t know how to quit! His indescribable, fun-focused company Two Bit Circus (founded with Eric Gradman) is in the midst of building something really cool in a 50,000-sq.-ft. space in LA’s downtown Arts District. The details are sparse on the new location, but an article in the LA Times says founders are looking at September to officially open.

The new location will feature the bridge of a Star Trek-like space ship, a full bar (likely with a robot bartender), a restaurant (packed with hidden clues to send you off on a scavenger hunt) and more. Check out the article here for more information and keep an eye on the company that keeps reinventing the concept of fun!