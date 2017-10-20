Twin Galaxies Is Up to Bat for the Yankees

The New York Yankees, baseball’s most valuable team, announced an investment partnership with Vision Esports, a large shareholder of esports-related companies including Echo Fox, Twin Galaxies and Vision Entertainment.

The partnership looks to accelerate growth and brand awareness of the three entities: Echo Fox, an esports team; Twin Galaxies, one of the oldest record keepers and referees of competitive video games; and game studio Vision Entertainment.

The size of the investment was not disclosed, but anything the Yankees are involved in is bound to be pricey! For more information, look here.