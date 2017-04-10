Triotech Takes Ninjago to Germany

Triotech has teamed up again with Lego for the fifth Ninjago: The Ride attraction at Legoland parks. Triotech previously provided their ride expertise for Legolands in Denmark, California, Malaysia and Florida.

As of April 1, the park in Gunzburg, Germany, opened its newest expansion, which offers a whole new area dedicated to the Ninjago franchise. According to the company, more than a million Lego bricks were used to build this new park area. Ninjago: The Ride takes guests on a 4D, interactive experience that is controlled solely through hand gestures and motions, according to the company.