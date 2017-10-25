Triotech Names Cirque du Soleil Alumni VP of Creation

Nol Van Genuchten, a former creative team member at Cirque du Soleil and expert on live entertainment, will join the company as vice president of creation, announced company founder.

“Nol will play a key role at Triotech by overseeing all the creative aspects of the attractions and experiences we create,” said Yale. “He will help define the company’s creative direction.”

Charles Décarie, Triotech COO, added: “Nol is an out-of-the-box thinker that thrives on finding unique solutions to different types of creative challenges.”

Van Genuchten comes to Triotech with heaps of entertainment experience, and is part of the team responsible for bringing the world some of Cirque du Soleil’s most entrancing, extravagant and creative shows. He left Cirque in 2006 to found Creative KAOS Management, where he built and lead that company’s efforts.

“Triotech is recognized as a leader in the field of immersive and interactive attractions for location-based entertainment,” Van Genuchten said. “I am thrilled to have the opportunity to develop new experiences and I relish the challenge of joining this growing organization.”