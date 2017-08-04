Trampoline Park Trade Show Jumps into Fifth Year

The International Association of Trampoline Parks (IATP) is hard at work preparing for its fifth annual trade show and conference. The event is coming to the Westin Mission Hills in Palm Springs, Calif., from Sept. 19-21, and with it comes a host of professionals, companies and associates related to bouncing business. The IATP Conference kicks off early on Tuesday, Sept. 19, with committee meetings and training, all leading up to the exhibition floor opening and cocktail reception. A meet-and-greet after party finishes the night out.

On Wednesday, attendees will dive into a variety of workshops running from 10:30 a.m. till 3 p.m. In-depth sessions address risk management, proper documentation, group and birthday sales, adding unique areas or attractions and driving guest loyalty. Thursday continues the education from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m., adding marketing, training, merchandising and driving party booking through data usage to the docket before lunch.

After lunch, attendees hit the books again and will get advice on purchasing the right equipment, diversifying, insight into the future of the industry, understanding court regulations, utilizing gameification and competitions to increase earnings and more. There will also be a session on legal issues with a final panel on insurance, how to deal with an operations audit and an examination of various trampoline park lawsuits.

Wednesday will also play host to the IATP’s first annual golf outing. Organizers assert that space is limited for the event, and advise those interested to pre-register. After golf, industry awards will be given out at a cocktail reception and dinner for attendees.

Attendance costs $200 for IATP regular park members, $150 for “founding” members and $400 for non-members.