Tragic Accident Claims the Life of Allen Duke

It is with extreme sadness that we share the news that Allen Duke, the youngest son of longtime industry vet Brian Duke and his wife Emi, was hit and killed by a car on Saturday, March 18, in Durango, Colo. He had just turned 23 on March 16. In addition to his parents, Allen is survived by his sister Bri (26) and twin brother Evan.

According to news reports, Allen was walking to his job at the Adobe Inn when the driver of a Chevrolet Suburban blacked out and jumped the curb, striking Allen and Italian tourist Marco Ricchi. Ricchi died at the scene and Allen, despite efforts of first responders and medical staff, succumbed to his injuries and passed away at the hospital. A wonderful life cut way too short, he was set to graduate in just five weeks from Ft. Lewis College with a degree in accounting.

Kind and friendly, Brian said his son likely had stopped to chat with the Italian (who he’d checked into the hotel where he worked just the day before) on his way to his job when they were struck.

On Brian’s Facebook page today: “For anyone able to attend, I know our son Allen Duke would love having you there for his Celebration of Life.

Brian and Emi Duke will be going back to Durango this weekend to get Allen’s ashes. They have appreciated everyone’s support and prayers, and they are asking that people not bring food or visit them for the next few weeks.

The memorial service for Allen Duke, 23, will be Saturday, April 8, at 1:00 p.m. at First Unitarian, 1400 N. Lafayette St., Denver, in the Capitol Hill area. Sympathy cards are not needed, but if you wish to send cards to share stories and memories, they are very comforting. Their address is: 7678 Camille Ct., Colorado Springs, CO 80908.

Please keep the Duke family in your thoughts and prayers.