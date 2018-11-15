TouchTunes and Waffle House Team for First-Ever Tunie Awards

Tonight, the music world will have a new reason to celebrate. That’s when Waffle House restaurants and TouchTunes present the first-ever Tunie Awards recognizing the most popular songs and artists played on the factory’s jukeboxes during the past year in the nation’s over 1,900 Waffle Houses.

The Tunie award winners will be announced during a Facebook Live event tonight (Nov. 15) at 8 p.m. EST. Atlanta radio stars Madison James and Jason Pullman will host the show and present awards including the Song of the Year and the Scattered, Smothered & Discovered Artist of the Year. Scheduled to appear are Chris Stapleton, Imagine Dragons and Shinedown. The results are based on the 30-million songs played on Waffle House/TouchTunes Jukeboxes over the past 12 months.

“The people of the Waffle House Nation have spoken, and that’s what makes the Tunie so special,” says Shelby White, Waffle House Sr. Marketing Manager. “The results are based on what everyday people like to listen to while eating hashbrowns and waffles. It’s the real choice of the people.”

“We’re proud to partner with Waffle House to deliver the best music experiences to fans in-restaurant. The Tunie™ Awards is a fantastic way to celebrate the fan-favorite music that together we serve up every day, and we look forward to continuing to build our partnership and deliver the best experiences for fans to enjoy,” said Juan Nuñez, TouchTunes Marketing Director.

In addition to these awards, the first-ever Waffle House Jukebox Legend Award will be presented to Whispering Bill Anderson. Bill’s career spans six decades, and he is one of the first artists to ever be featured on a Waffle House jukebox. The Country Music Hall of Famer has a long history with Waffle House. Bill went to high school in Avondale Estates, Ga., and dined at the very first Waffle House location.

Last year Keith Urban topped the list of top songs played on the Waffle House/TouchTunes jukeboxes with his hit Blue Ain’t Your Color. So until tonight, the question remains unanswered: Will he win this year or will someone unseat him? Tune in at 8 p.m on the Waffle House Facebook page (www.facebook.com/WaffleHouse) to find out.

The Tunie Awards support the nationwide National Jukebox Day celebrations. In 2016, the Registrar at National Day Calendar, in partnership with TouchTunes, officially declared the day before Thanksgiving as National Jukebox Day. This year National Jukebox Day will fall on November 21.