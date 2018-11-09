TouchTunes Celebrates National Jukebox Day

TouchTunes is bringing its National Jukebox Day promotion back to its extensive network of music machines. Now through Nov. 21, users who play a song at two or more locations using the TouchTunes mobile app will be entered into a chance to win a year of free credits. These can be used on any mobile-enabled TouchTunes juke. In addition, 50 runner-ups will win 50 free credits.

National Jukebox Day, which falls on Nov. 21, was declared in 2016 by the Registrar at the National Day Calendar, and is meant to celebrate families reconnecting for Thanksgiving, which comes the day after. With Bar Rewards (the company’s staff loyalty program) users can even win prizes from TouchTunes by promoting National Jukebox Day and sending photos here.

To further drive awareness and amp up the celebrations, TouchTunes has partnered with Rhino Records and rock-band Foreigner to feature the band’s iconic song, Jukebox Hero, across jukebox messaging and video content. Check out a special message from Foreigner founder and guitarist Mick Jones here.

Additionally, TouchTunes is working with Foursquare and other partners to get the word out through posts on their social accounts. Foursquare users will see a home screen takeover on National Jukebox Day itself that will promote nearby TouchTunes jukes.