TouchTunes Gets the Scoop On Mellencamp

Starting April 25, TouchTunes pre-released singer/songwriter John Mellencamp’s 23rd album, Sad Clowns and Hillbillies. This exclusive pre-release will be available on TouchTunes jukeboxes only prior to its official release day of April 28.

Mellencamp, then John Cougar, rose to stardom in the 1980s with a string of Top 10 singles including Hurts So Good, Jack and Diane and Pink Houses. He amassed 22 Top 40 hits in the U.S., and was inducted to the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2008. Mellencamp holds the record for most tracks by a solo artist to hit number one on the Hot Mainstream Rock Charts.

Sad Clowns and Hillbillies is described as a return to Mellencamp’s musical eclecticism and is meant as a reflection of his wide-ranging musings on life. It showcases a poet who has used his years to become a master of songwriting and interpretation.