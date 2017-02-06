TouchTunes Features Best of Gaga for Super Bowl

TouchTunes prepared their jukes for Sunday’s big game with a playlist honoring the night’s halftime performer, Lady Gaga. The special playlist included a variety of the pop artists biggest hits, including Just Dance, Poker Face and Bad Romance as well as some favorites from her new album.

The playlist was promoted across the country in anticipation of Super Bowl LI and was also available on the TT mobile app. Hopefully if you didn’t get a chance to catch the halftime show, you heard a few songs on your local TT jukebox!

