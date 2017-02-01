Tomorrow’s the Big Day in SoCal – CEMA Spotlight Show

Thursday, Feb. 2, presents a golden opportunity for operators and technicians to get down to the CEMA Spotlight show and chat face-to-face with folks from just about every important game factory in the business. Got a technical question? A marketing one? Chances are the people manning their new machines at this event might be able to help you.

The show is being held at the Holiday Inn just on the east side of Rt. 5 in La Mirada (14299 Firestone Blvd., La Mirada; phone: 714-739-8500). A TouchTunes service school runs from 8-11 a.m., an association meeting then goes 11:30-noon and the equipment display is open from noon until 6 p.m. Important: You don’t have to be a member of the CEMA operator association to be admitted. Save time and have your badge waiting for you by registering online at www.thecema.com/spotlight-show.