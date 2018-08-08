Timezone Scores First Halo Game in NZ

Timezone New Zealand is bringing Raw Thrills’ Halo: Fireteam Raven to the country for the first time. The game will be set up in the Timezone at Xtreme Entertainment Wairau on Aug. 28, with two other stores set to follow hot on the heels of that debut.

“Bringing the arcade game version of Halo to Timezone at Xtreme Wairau gives the game’s dedicated fan base a chance to play like never before. Timezone is thrilled to introduce this first-in-New Zealand experience to fans as part of Timezone’s 40th birthday celebrations,” said Gary Walker, CEO of Timezone New Zealand.

Timezone is also offering one fan the chance to be the first to play the new game! NZ players can go to the company’s Facebook page and comment that they’d like to be first. More information on the Raw Thrills game can be found here.