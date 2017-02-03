From Feb. 7-9, gaming professionals from around the world will flock to London for the annual ICE Totally Gaming show. SUZOHAPP says it will be there with its latest innovations for that industry, as well as its brand new company logo they will debut at their exhibit.

“We are really excited to unveil our new logo at ICE,” said Sim Bielak, SUZOHAPP Chief Marketing Officer. “Our new logo strongly illustrates our new vision and mission and it represents a turning point in our history, commencing a new era for SUZOHAPP.”

On the product side, SUZOHAPP execs are very enthused about several products they’ll unveil in London: its Cash Complete money management concept; a cash redemption terminal with separated access for service and collection; a new series of Elo touch screen monitors; a new Epic Edge printer; and plenty more, they say. A selection of components will be on display, including bill validators/recyclers, coin validators and coin payout devices.

For more on SUZOHAPP, click here.