Summer Schedule for State Association Meetings

As we near the sunnier months, we also near the annual slew of state association meetings held around the country. AMOA, the national operator association, says its leadership will participate in all of the state association gatherings to provide the latest updates on what is happening at the national level. Below is a list of meetings that have been scheduled so far (links are to either the association’s website or to an email address for more information):
May 23 – Oregon Amusement & Music Operators Association, Langdon Farms Golf Club, Portland, Ore.
June 1-3 – Amusement & Music Operators of Texas, Tremont House Hotel, Galveston, Texas
June 7-8 – Illinois Gaming Machine Operators Association, Hilton Chicago/Oak Brook Hills Resort, Oak Brook, Ill.
June 14-16 – Minnesota Operators of Music & Amusements, Rutgers Bay, Deerwood, Minn.
June 15 – Ohio Coin Machine Association, Deer Ridge Golf Club, Bellville, Ohio
June 19-21- Wisconsin Amusement Machine Association, Sheraton Brookfield Hotel, Milwaukee, Wisc.
August 25-26 – Missouri Amusement & Music Operators Association, Hilton Garden Inn, Columbia, Mo.
September 6-8 – Georgia Amusement & Music Operators Association, Atlanta Airport Marriott, Atlanta, Ga.