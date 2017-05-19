Stern is Back in Black With AC/DC Rerun

Stern Pinball is playing an encore for its AC/DC pinball machine! For a limited time, and thanks to high customer demand, the company will be selling its Pro version ($6,099) and Premium version ($7,699).

“The demand for the AC/DC machine was fantastic,” said Gary Stern, Founder, Chairman and CEO of Stern Pinball. “Fans were clamoring to order the machine after we sold out.”

The game features 12 classic AC/DC hits including Back in Black, Highway to Hell and You Shook Me All Night Long. Other exciting game features include two separate ramps, a lower playfield, a ball-shooting cannon, eight drop targets, a mechanized Hell’s Bell and animations of the AC/DC band. Players can also join the party with a TNT detonator and the Devil’s Jukebox. This tribute to one of rock and roll’s most memorable bands pushes the auditory limits with its sound, style and infectious riffs. The AC/DC Pro features technological upgrades featuring all LED lighting and a swinging bell. Find more information here.