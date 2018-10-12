Stars and Strikes Opens First Tennessee Location

The upscale bowling entertainment center chain Stars and Strikes celebrated the grand opening of its 12th location on Sept. 22 in Smyrna, Tenn. It’s the Georgia-based company’s first location in the state.

“It was fantastic — our best grand opening yet,” said Scott Harris, the director of marketing with Stars and Strikes. He said they hit an all-time grand opening sales record. “We were super happy with that.”

Located in a former Kmart building, the 55,000-square-foot facility features 24 bowling lanes, eight of which are VIP lanes in a signature lounge area, a 7,300-square-foot arcade and prize store, a multi-story laser tag arena, bumper cars and private party rooms. Stars and Strikes also has a restaurant, the 7/10 Grille, and a large full-service sports bar.

Betson execs say they were proud to have worked with the Stars and Strikes team on the new game room setup, featuring more than 65 games with titles like Wizard of Oz, Jurassic Park Arcade and The Walking Dead.

“It’s pretty typical for what we offer now,” Harris said. “Starting with our Woodstock (Georgia) location, they’re all pretty standard with the upscale finishes, exposed brick and new Brunswick couches and displays.”

Harris said the company also has a location opening in South Carolina this November, adding “We really like the southeast.”

The recently-opened Smyrna location marks the fourth Stars and Strikes location outside of the Greater Atlanta area. Smyrna, located 25 miles from Nashville, perfectly fit the family-oriented demographics the entertainment center looks for.

“With these families in mind, we are excited to bring a quality brand of family-focused entertainment to the Smyrna area that guests of any age can enjoy,” said Jack Canouse, managing partner and co-founder of Stars and Strikes said in a press release