Standard Change-Makers Taps Rowe Veteran Tom Kozlik

Standard Change-Makers, Inc., recently announced the addition of Tom Kozlik as the company’s new regional sales rep for the western U.S. He will work alongside distributors in all the industries the company serves, including laundry, car wash, vending, amusement and other specialty markets. The company works in all the states west of the Mississippi River, plus Illinois, Wisconsin and Michigan.

Prior to this Kozlik spent 22 years serving change machine manufacturer Rowe International, with leadership positions in engineering, project management and sales. During his time at Rowe, he was active in developing new products, developed sales opportunities in the coin-op sector and oversaw employee training and distributor relationships.

“Tom Kozlik is a recognized leader in the currency change machine industry. I’m sure our customers have heard of him, worked with him or are familiar with him and his work over the past 20 years. We are excited to have a person with his outstanding reputation join our sales team and help us provide that knowledge and experience in the Western U.S. territory,” said Standard Change-Makers President/CEO James McNutt Jr.

Kozlik will work out of his office in Grand Rapids, Mich.