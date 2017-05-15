Simworx Starts Its Engines in Spain

U.K.-based motion simulator company Simworx has created an immersive Formula 1 racing attraction at the Ferrari Land theme park at PortAventura World in Spain. The Racing Legends design is based on the company’s Stargazer motion theater, and is housed within the central feature of the new park alongside other Ferrari-branded items.

The ride utilizes 10 eight-seat motion bases on three different levels with each base themed as a Ferrari Formula 1 car and providing riders with a “6D” motion experience and various special effects. A 23-meter-diameter dome screen is also provided by Simworx; media content is provided by the U.S. company, Mousetrappe.

“We are proud to have been involved in the Ferrari Land project and to have helped create a fun, exciting and entertaining attraction at the park for all the family,” said Simworx sales director Edward Pawley.

For more information, click here.