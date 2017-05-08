Simworx Puts Martin Booth at Head of Projects

Simworx, the U.K.-based dynamic simulation attractions specialist, has appointed Martin Booth as head of projects. Booth comes to Simworx after 24 years with Merlin Entertainments.

In his new role at Simworx, Booth will head up a senior management team and will work closely with chief technical officer Andy Roberts and other members of the projects team.

Speaking of his new role, Booth commented: “I have known Simworx for many years and am looking forward to what is a very exciting new challenge. The company is constantly developing new products, has been and continues to be involved in a variety of ground-breaking projects around the world, with lots more in the pipeline, and is really going places.”

