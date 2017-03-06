Semnox Completes Its 1000th Parfait Installation

Semnox Solutions says its flagship cashless system – Parfait – has now been installed in over 1,000 sites.

“This milestone is a testament to the success of Semnox’s premier cashless system and a fact that the our solution responds to the clear needs of the industry,” said Iqbal Mohammad, Semnox’s Managing Director. “Through a fast, integrated and innovative system, we are seeing a significant number of customers interested in our products and services. We are committed in being an innovative company and look forward to working with more clients in the future.”

Semnox says it prides itself on being “one of the early adopters of RFID technology, which proved to be a game changer in the industry,” adding, “many new, innovative technologies that were introduced in the market by Semnox contributed tremendously to reaching this milestone.” Company execs attribute Parafait’s success to its key components making it a “a comprehensive cashless system” with debit card readers, integrated ticketing, access control and restaurant management systems, and more.

Semnox has products and provides services in over 40 countries around the globe. .