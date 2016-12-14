Sacoa and Dreamland Get High Praise at IAAPA

Sacoa Playcard Systems was proud to announce that one of their longtime partners, Dreamland FEC in El Salvador, was awarded the prestigious IAAPA Brass Ring Award as the top FEC of the world at this year’s IAAPA Attractions Expo in Orlando. Sacoa is the debit card system of choice for the highly-regarded FEC.

In operation since 2013, Dreamland features restaurants, a sports bar, over 200 attractions including videogames, redemption, wheels, climbing walls, a freefall tower, canopy lines, a professional laser tag arena with two different laser tag games, a beauty parlor, party areas, corporate rooms for events, frozen yogurt parlor and the “Winner’s Hive” for prize redemption.

