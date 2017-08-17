ReplayFX Festival Brings In Big Numbers

The 2017 edition of the ReplayFX festival in Pittsburgh, Pa., is literally going to be “in the books” shipping out from the RePlay printer soon. Thanks to American Classic Arcade Museum VP Mike Stulir, the September this magazine will have a report on the massive gamefest, which was held from July 27-30 at the David L. Lawrence Convention Center.

In just three short years, reports Mike, this fan festival of all forms of electronic gaming has quickly evolved into one of the premier opportunities for manufacturers and distributors of games to engage with the general public. With close to 20,000 attendees over the four-day event, there were plenty of opportunities to connect with the fans of arcade gaming. Mike adds that ReplayFX gives game makers, in particular, a great opportunity to get information about their latest products directly to their fans. (That means more home sales and more player traffic in locations.)

Joe Newhart of PinballSTAR Amusement, a distributor of multiple pins from several companies, agrees with Mike on the value of attending these kinds of events: “We’ve been attending any and all pinball shows we can to showcase the latest games to the public we sell. The ReplayFX show is unique in its size and scope of various genres represented such a video games, cosplay, console gaming, board games, and all the other fun things going on such as live bands and inflatables. It also brings pinball tournament players from around the world for the Pinburgh tournament so the exposure we get is far and wide.” The dates for the 2018 edition of ReplayFX have been set for July 26-29, 2018, in the same venue.