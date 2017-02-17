Redemption Plus Hires Chief Product Strategist

Ryan O’Donnell has joined Redemption Plus as its Chief Product Strategist and lead of its Product Solutions department. He comes to the company with a longstanding background in product strategy. His career includes time with Hallmark Cards, where he innovated the core business product line and helped the company see a growth of a reported $100 million. O’Donnell hopes to bring Redemption Plus the same successes.

“Ryan brings an impressive 15-year track record of profitable growth within various key areas of responsibility, including product and category management; business development; sales strategy; inventory management; and market research,” Chief Results Officer Sean Stormes, said. “He has helped some well-known companies succeed, like Hallmark Cards, The Coleman Company and Schwinn Bicycles.”

O’Donnell said he hopes to “dig deep” to offer what customers want and to ensure the product line has value. He believes in asking hard questions in an effort to see what others may miss. “Additionally, Ryan’s leadership style focuses on optimizing highly-valued components,” Stormes continued. “His community involvement efforts are genuine and admirable, making him the right fit for Redemption Plus.”

For more on Redemption Plus, click here.