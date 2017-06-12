QubicaAMF Launches Handheld Solution

QubicaAMF Worldwide has recently announced a new product for those utilizing the company’s Conqueror Pro POS and Management system: The Conqueror QPad. The product is designed to extend the use of QubicaAMF’s Conqueror system throughout the entirety of your store.

The QPad is said to function identically to the current Conqueror Pro modules, and provides lane management, time games, POS, waiting lists and more. A variety of accessories like wifi-printing and wireless credit card terminals can add to the mobility of the device as well.

“Unlike the typical POS handheld options that start and end with selling food and beverage, the QPad provides a comprehensive set of functions that add value in all areas of your business,” said Kelly Wilbar, Director of Scoring and Technology Solutions. “Centers can now enhance the guest experience from the moment they arrive, assist them right on the lanes and manage the complete order and checkout process.”