QubicaAMF Hires Jack Siefert to Focus on FECs

QubicaAMF has hired Jack Siefert as its new FEC amusement sales executive. He will support the amusement division by selling the company’s full bowling product mix into this market and managing the relationships with amusement distributors in the U.S.

Siefert joins the team with over 30 years of experience in the amusement industry beginning as president of his own consulting firm 1985. He has consulted and managed operations for a myriad of attractions including Walt Disney World, ESPN and Sega GameWorks.

Jack joins Business Development Manager Tony Tallarico in supporting QubicaAMF’s growth and serving as a representative for all operators looking to expand their business and add bowling as an attraction. “Bringing in an industry veteran like Jack, who has experience with both bowling and operational management of Fun Centers, provides an immense resource to our team,” Tallarico enthused..