Products Abound at IAAPA

As the big Orlando show rapidly approaches, manufacturers are starting to lift the curtain on their latest pieces meant to wow the coin-op trade. From recognizable remakes to brand new games, the slate of products is impressive to say the least.

For example, Raw Thrills is bringing two brand new games to IAAPA, as well as a compact version of their Halo: Fireteam Raven meant for two players. The other debuts are Slither.io, a multiplayer take on the classic Snake that was popularized as a mobile game, and Super Bikes 3, an update to the company’s motorcycle racing hit.

The pinball pros at Stern will take the drapes off their Beatles pinball, as well as a number of other new tables already released. The Beatles Pinball, which will obviously be their main attraction, features a litany of classic tracks from the iconic band. The machine will be highly sought after, with only 1964 units built, and will come in three separate versions.

Sacoa, the cashless pros, are planning to show multiple new products meant to simplify and enhance all sorts of business essentials. The company’s new Spark reader is a 2.8” HD reader with RFID and NFC compatibility. They’ll have a new kiosk as well, the K4, which can process multiple card purchases and has a 32” touchscreen. The company is also enhancing its mobile app, and will offer Zodiac, which can be used to configure game prices, POS and more.

TouchMagix will show three brand new, innovative concepts to IAAPA: Dicey Jump, MagixLanes and Hop N’ Stack. This on top of the company’s growing catalog of other great games! They claim their Dicey Jump is an “addictive” redemption game that challenges players to quick, 30-second bursts of gameplay. The 43” HD screen and attractive cabinet compete with the gameplay for the player’s attention, but the package as a whole is undeniably interesting. Hop N’ Stack is a single-button game that also has quick gameplay, challenging players’ timing by having them stack 20 blocks for a bonus. Finally, the company’s MagixLanes utilizes their exceptional projection tech to transform bowling lanes into interactive spaces covered in constantly changing graphics.