Player One Plays JJP …and So Does Slash!

A busy weekend saw Jersey Jack Guarnieri happily delivering one of his new, Pat Lawlor-created Dialed In! pins to Joe Ingui, VP of U.S. Route Operations for Player One Amusement Group. The game landed on the Boardwalk Fun N Games at Pier Village in Long Branch on the Jersey Shore. (That’s JJP topper Jack Guarnieri with Ingui at the boardwalk arcade.)

JJP distributor Joe Newhart delivered a Dialed In! pin to Slash during his concert at Hersheypark Stadium in Pennsylvania.

Said proud papa Jack about his new game: “It’s been getting rave reviews and plenty of re-orders due to its replayability and reliability.” Other places on The Shore with a JJP machine include The Silverball Museum in Asbury Park, Jenkinson’s in Point Pleasant Beach and Lucky Leo’s in Seaside Heights.

In more news, the company delivered a Dialed In! to recognizable rockers and Guns N’ Roses’ lead guitarist Slash. The famed axeman took the delivery during a concert at Hersheypark Stadium in Pennsylvania and took some time to play games before and after the band performed.