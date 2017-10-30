Player One Levels Up Its Headquarters

Player One Amusement Group (P1AG) said farewell to its former Toronto office and hello to 6420 Viscount Road, Mississauga, Ontario, this summer.

The new HQ has a 50,000-sq.-ft. warehouse, a 5,000-sq.-ft. showroom featuring FEC equipment and games, plus amusement-themed boardrooms like The Pool Hall, The Arcade and The Midway. Expansion plans are underway to offer similar showrooms at other P1AG offices in order to help the company continue to expand its home sales.

“At our offices, you’re likely to encounter, whether it be written on the walls or spoken by our team, the term ‘Win as One.’ This concept is really at the root of the Player One brand. Our customers are Player One to us and we’re only as successful as they are,” said Kristen Sheridan, director of marketing at P1AG. “It takes a great team of dedicated players winning together to provide the amusement solutions and services we do to our valued customers.”

P1AG’s Texas team also recently moved to a new location at 2318 Pecan Court situated closer to the action in central downtown Fort Worth. All departments are now together under one roof with more than double the office space, and a new warehouse that allows for significantly more storage.

The California team is also gearing up for a move of their own. Currently located in Simi Valley, they will relocate just around the corner. Details will be confirmed once the move is complete.