Player One (Brady) Move Into New Charlotte HQ

The flagship distribution outlet for Player One Amusement Group (formerly Brady/Starburst) has relocated from the familiar old edifice on Yorkmont Road to 1920 Center Park Drive, still in Charlotte, N.C. It will have the necessary service and parts departments and new equipment showroom for operators who’ve been “buying from Brady” all these many years. Similarly, the new HQ will have the same phone (704-357-6284) and fax (704-357-1243) numbers as their previous location.