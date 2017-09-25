Pinball Expo 2017 Sets the Stage For 33rd Annual Party

This year’s Pinball Expo, which will celebrate 33 years of the annual celebration and sharing of pinball culture, is set to shine from Oct. 11 to 15 at the Westin Chicago North Shore in pinball city itself, Chicago. Attendees get the chance to see everything and anything pinball, participate in pro and recreational tournaments, play over 200 games on free play and learn from a variety of seminars and guest speakers.

Organizers are also offering a deal to those who own their own arcade games and want to save a bit on admission: every game you bring gets you a free, one-day admission to the Expo. Those wanting to stay for more than a day can get a $30 credit per game toward whatever admission package works.

Exhibit space is still available, though limited. Learn more about admission here.