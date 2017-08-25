Pennsylvania Gaming Heats Up

The Keystone state is in the midst of a heated debate over whether to legalize video gaming terminals in bars, airports and clubs. The proposal hopes to make up for a chasmic state deficit, and operators in the state are starting to take the potential seriously. Universal Gaming Group PA (UGG PA) recently held two well-attended video gaming meetings in Philadelphia and Pittsburgh in anticipation for what the company feels will be a positive outcome and legal VGTs.

“We feel the VGT issue has a very good shot at passage this time around,” said Lou Larson, VP of Gaming Relations at UGG PA. “I’ve personally been working on this issue since the late 1980s, supported by the companies that have sought inclusion into this new industry. The revenue shortfall issue is definitely coming to a head in early September, and Universal like others is soliciting support and lobbying the Pennsylvania legislature to include VGTs as part of the answer to balancing the budget.”

The Pennsylvania House passed an extensive gaming expansion in July that would bring VGTs and other games into bars and airports, as well as regulate online gambling. The bill (HB 271) narrowly passed, with major contention over the allowance of up to 40,000 gaming terminals in bars and other locations. Larson believes the issue will be on top of the docket for September, and is going forward with confidence that the bill will pass the Senate.

“UGG PA is prepping for a very busy period after the enactment of VGTs for liquor licenses in Pennsylvania,” Larson said. “We’ll be expanding our efforts to partner with both vendors and liquor establishments and preparing for expansion for main facilities and hubs that fit our customer base. The team we’re putting together will assure UGG PA will be one of the best gaming operators featuring outstanding operations and service to our customers.”

