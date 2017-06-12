Payment Alliance International Honors Donna Embry

On May 31, Donna Embry, Chief Payments Advisor at PAI, was honored with the Distinguished Payments Professional award for 2017 from Women in Payments, an organization that celebrates women in the field. The award was presented at a dinner at the Ritz-Carlton Pentagon City in Arlington, Va.

“I am deeply honored to be recognized among the elite roster of 2017 award recipients by Women in Payments,” said Embry. “These women are the leaders of today and the creators of tomorrow, laying the groundwork for new and innovative payment technologies throughout our industry.”

“Donna Embry embodies the key elements our awards program strives to spotlight,” said organization founder and CEO Kristy Duncan. “She is a well-known payments leader who innovates, mentors and is a terrific ambassador for our industry.”

“Donna Embry is an incredibly talented and respected businesswoman in payments who truly loves this industry,” stated PAI President/CEO John Leehy. “Throughout her illustrious career, she has readily given both time and talent to the betterment of our industry and is certainly deserving of this award.”