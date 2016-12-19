Patriarch Stan Levin Passes On

Stanley Levin, the guy who “knew everybody in the coin machine business and probably worked for half of them” (in the words of his pal Kenny Anderson), passed away on Dec. 18th just four months’ shy of his 95th birthday. The owner of Antique Games was alert and working his business until earlier this year when he went into a fast decline and was moved to a facility in Florida by his son Michael and other members of the family.

After serving his country during WWII, Stan started out in coin-op in partnership with the late Ken Seaver in a Milwaukee arcade. . . and died one of the longest surviving members of the Chicago tribe that included jobs at Bally, Empire Distributing, Game Plan and others.

“He was one of those guys you’d run into at shows in Russia, Germany, South America, anywhere,” said Anderson. Stan, who made it to last March’s Amusement Expo in Las Vegas, sold both amusement and gaming equipment. Michael Levin is not only keeping the family business alive but is now testing some new games for both street and FEC operators.

A farewell service was held Wed., Dec. 21, at the Flagler Palms in Flagler Beach, Florida. Stan’s at peace now, and in the words of a daughter, “he’s probably dancing with our Mom to their wedding anniversary song ‘Misty’.”