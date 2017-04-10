PAPA Shows Bright Future for Pinball

The Professional and Amateur Pinball Association (PAPA) held its World Championships, over the weekend, bringing together the world’s toughest pinball competitors to declare a new champion. This year, that champion may come as a surprise, with 13-year-old Escher Lefkoff taking the win after several heated days of competition.

The twentieth anniversary tournament ran from April 5-9, and is considered by many as the highest echelon of competitive pinball play. Lefkoff had competed in the Junior tournaments in the past, and now joins the ranks of World Champions.

You can watch videos from the event and see the young, new World Champion play by going to the PAPA YouTube page here.