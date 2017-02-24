P1AG Hires New Account Exec

Player One Amusement Group (P1AG) has hired Ray Borges as a new account executive for the growing arcade conglomerate. Borges will be in charge of building and maintaining customer accounts out of the company’s Northeast office. He has put over 20 years into the gaming industry, and brings extensive experience in sales and customer service from working at East Coast Amusements for 10 years.

“We are very excited to welcome Ray to our family, his experience and focus on customer service will be a tremendous asset and key to our continued growth in the Northeast,” said Jon Brady, President-Distribution with P1AG. “Our growth and future success are a direct result of being able to hire the strongest players in the game.”

