Orchestra Celebrates Centennial With Arcade Performance

The Miami University Symphony Orchestra is celebrating its centennial season this school year with a classic, well-known orchestral piece: Beethoven’s Eroica – Symphony No. 3. They’ll end their season with something a bit more contemporary, however: Arcade Variations, an original work celebrating the history of video games.

The performance will travel through time, adapting themes from the arcade era and into the modern, console-dominated scene. Arcade classics like Donkey Kong, Space Invaders, Rally X, Pac Man, Sonic and Tetris all have their moments throughout the performance, as well as console-titans like Halo, Final Fantasy, The Legend of Zelda and Castlevania.

The show will be interactive as well, with the audience challenged to identify when each theme from each of the 16 video games comes in. Check the symphony’s website here for more information on the show.