NW Show Gets Superhero-Sized Showing

Operators from across the northwest descended on the Hilton in Vancouver, Wash., for the eighth annual Northwest Amusement Showcase this past Saturday (Oct. 7). The show (founded by Specialty Coin, which is now part of the Betson distributing network) has seen continuous growth since its inception, and this year was no different.

The event featured a single showroom packed to the walls (and roof, with how tall games are getting these days!) with some of the latest amusement machines. On top of the busy show floor, sponsors offered a seminar program, raffle and door prizes, lunch, dinner and bar. The event, as in previous years, was free, and organizers encouraged operators to bring their families along for the fun.

Additionally, members of the Portland Superhero Coalition were invited, so wandering the show floor was Batman, Wonder Woman, Dr. Doom, Hawkgirl and many other iconic, cosplayed characters.

Organizers of the showcase reported it took nine truckloads to fill the room it was held in, and manufacturers from Benchmark Games to Andamiro to Sega were well represented with a host of their respective best offerings.

This year’s show, as noted previously, marked the first flying under the “Betson Specialty Coin” banner and continued the event’s upward momentum, benefiting everyone from organizers to attendees to the salespeople. Multiple manufacturer reps reported solid sales, while attendees reported better pricing and more deals. More exhibitors brought equipment as well; the showcase’s planners reported that 250 attendees had RSVP’d by the start of the show, with several dozen additional walk-ins.

A series of three seminars were offered to attendees interested in learning. Catherine Algra of Betson and Michael Lobb of Business Equipment Loans held the first seminar on leasing and financing equipment purchases. Following that, representatives from Embed and Intercard hosted an intimate, one-on-one session to help those on the fence about adding a card system get estimates and firsthand advice on how to turn it into a reality. The final session was headed by Betson’s FEC specialist Dave Sexton, who talked game mix, prize payout percentages, best practices for redemption counters and more.

For more information on the NW Amusement Showcase, check out Betson’s website and look for full coverage and additional photos in RePlay’s November issue.