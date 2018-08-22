Northwest Showcase On Tap

Betson-Specialty Coin is geared up to host its 9th annual amusement industry gathering for operators on the west coast. On Saturday, Oct. 13, industry professionals, their families and friends are invited to the Hilton in Vancouver, Wash. The show runs from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., and is completely free for attendees. The event, as usual, will be packed with new products, as well as seminars, door prizes, drinks, lunch and dinner.

Interested attendees can RSVP here or contact Sidney Waters (swaters@betson.com) for more information. Betson is offering a group rate for hotel booking as well, which can be accessed here (must be reserved by 9/21).