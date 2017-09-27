Northwest Amusement Show’s On Tap!

For the eighth year in a row, operators from up and down the west coast have the chance to preview some of the hottest new games and merchandise without the need to travel across the country. Betson, after buying up Specialty Coin earlier this year, is hosting the Northwest Amusement Showcase in Vancouver, Wash., on Oct. 7.

The show, free to friends and family of the industry, provides a sneak peek at what operators will be talking about after the larger IAAPA show in Orlando and AAMA Gala in Chicago. Over 35 vendors are bringing equipment and merchandise to the show, which is held at the Hilton Vancouver from 11 a.m. and until 6 p.m.

In addition to the product showcase, organizers are also touting several educational seminars. At 1 p.m., Catherine Algra of Betson and Michael Lobb of Business Equipment Loans will ask operators why they choose to finance or lease equipment, and give tips for both street and FEC operations. At 2 p.m., Lisa Chapman of Embed and Amber Collier of Intercard will discuss the benefits of card systems.

The final session will feature Betson’s popular Director of FEC Development, Dave Sexton, who will chat about the modern arcade and how to balance game mix, arcade layout, design, payout and the redemption counter. Dave is one of the top arcade design people in coin-op today, and his session will probably be SRO.

Organizers say the event’s younger attendees are sure to get a kick out of the Portland Superheroes Coalition, a volunteer group that suits up in authentic superhero costumes to entertain kids. The superhero crew will wander the show room floor throughout the event and are happy to take pictures in costume.

If you’re interested in the event, Betson has asked that you RSVP to the show’s coordinator, Sydney Waters (swaters@betson.com). Look for RePlay’s on-the-ground reporting during and after the event.