NJAA Resets Golf Outing, Announces Scholarship Winners

The New Jersey Amusement Association (NJAA) recently announced its rescheduled annual golf outing has a new tee time: Oct. 19. The group had to cancel the originally scheduled Fritz Rolle Legacy Golf Outing due to inclement weather; it was meant to be held on Sept.18.

The golf get-together is an annual event held by the Jersey operators group to honor the industry and raise money for Give Kids the World, a non-profit organization focused on supporting children with life-threatening diseases. NJAA began the event in 1997, headed by the tournament’s namesake Fritz Rolle. Rolle oversaw over $100,000 worth of money raised for Give Kids the World before passing in 2014. The golf outing was renamed in his honor that year.

Additionally, NJAA recently announced the winners of its annual Employee Scholarship program, which offers financial support to industry-associated students. This year’s winners were: Ana Carrillo-Palafox (Casino Beach Pier), Samantha Burkeholder (Morey’s Pier), Joshua Gershenfeld (Diggerland USA) and Amanda Rossi (Morey’s Pier).

For more information, check the NJAA website here.