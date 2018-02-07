NJAA Hosts 23rd Gift and Variety Show

The New Jersey Amusement Association (NJAA) is hosting its 23rd annual East Coast Gift and Variety Show later this month, Feb. 21-22 (exhibitor setup is on Feb. 20.) The event brings amusement industry owners, workers, managers and buyers to the Golden Nugget in Atlantic City, N.J. for a trade show, seminars and networking.

Two planned seminars kick off both show days, with the first inviting Mike Baier from the Dept. of Community Affairs to share updates on ride regulations. The second covers legalized games of chance with a host of regulatory officials from the government. Question and answer sessions follow each seminar, with the exhibit hall opening after both days. A $50 per person cocktail party will be held on Feb. 21 later in the day, supporting the NJAA’s scholarship program.