Next Foundations Class Set

Foundations Entertainment University has another class scheduled for Oct. 16-18 at the Doubletree by Hilton in Houston. The 46th FEU class will continue a 16-year tradition of world-class educational opportunities and networking. The program has more than 1,400 graduates and 275 FECs that have benefited and profited from the unique, hands-on classes. In the last few years, organizers have transformed the event into Foundations 2.0, which adds several new topics to the popular standards.

Some new topics include testing market feasibility, creating an “experience destination,” virtual, augmented and mixed reality, mastering food services and more. Registration is $495, and companies bringing multiple employees receive a 50 percent discount for each additional person. Learn more at the website here.